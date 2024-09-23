Watch Now
Scripps News LifeRecalls

Actions

Lactaid milk recalled in 27 states due to possible unlisted allergen

Five different types of the brand's 96 oz. milk are involved in the recall with various expiration dates for this year.
Five different types of the brand's 96 oz. milk are involved in the recall with various expiration dates for this year. (Scripps News)
A jug of Lactaid milk is shown.
Posted

The parent company of Lactaid is recalling several of its milk products due to the possible presence of an unlisted nut allergen.

HP Hood LLC, the Massachusetts-based dairy company behind Lactaid, said in a voluntary recall announcement on the Food and Drug Administration's website Friday that "routine maintenance" revealed five of its products potentially contained trace amounts of almond, a common tree nut allergen that the labels do not list.

There have not been any reported illnesses related to almond contamination thus far, but since the FDA requires specific labeling for allergens including tree nuts, the products must be recalled.

RELATED STORY | Auto recall fatigue: Why so many drivers ignore recall notices

These include the 96 oz. refrigerated containers of Lactaid's Whole Milk, 2% Milk, 1% Milk, Fat-Free Milk and 2% Calcium Enriched Milk, all carrying expiration dates ranging from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5.

The recall states the affected jugs of milk were shipped to retailers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18 to retailers and wholesalers in 27 states, including Colorado, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. The full list of states and specific product codes are available here.

Consumers who purchased the affected products can return them to the point of sale for a full refund or exchange. They can also call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423.

RELATED STORY | Nearly 137,000 beds sold by retailers like Target, Walmart recalled for collapsing

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
Scripps News presents Stories of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Featuring the contributions and cultural impact of Hispanic Americans.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.