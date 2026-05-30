CPSC orders recall of lounge chairs after severe injury

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Giantex is recalling 1,155 reclining chairs after one of the products amputated a customer’s finger.

The CPSC said Giantex outdoor lounge chairs, model number NP10025NY, pose a danger because fingers can get caught in a pinch point when the chair is adjusted.

The recalled chairs are blue and measure 76 inches long, 23 inches wide and 13 inches high. They feature a five-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be changed from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches, according to the agency.

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The chairs were sold on Giantex’s website and Amazon.com from August 2023 through October 2025 for $75 to $90.

Customers should contact Giantex for a refund.