CPSC orders recall of lounge chairs after severe injury

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Giantex is recalling 1,155 reclining chairs after one of the products amputated a customer’s finger.
The CPSC said Giantex outdoor lounge chairs, model number NP10025NY, pose a danger because fingers can get caught in a pinch point when the chair is adjusted.
The recalled chairs are blue and measure 76 inches long, 23 inches wide and 13 inches high. They feature a five-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be changed from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches, according to the agency.
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The chairs were sold on Giantex’s website and Amazon.com from August 2023 through October 2025 for $75 to $90.
Customers should contact Giantex for a refund.
The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.