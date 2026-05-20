Croutons recalled over potential salmonella contamination

Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons have been recalled due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

Sugar Foods LLC issued the recall for the 5-ounce pouches due to concerns of contamination in the milk powder.

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The FDA added that the affected milk powder was incorporated into the seasoning blend that is applied to the croutons.

The impacted products include:

PRODUCT

SIZE

UPC

USE BY DATE

Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons

5 oz

0 11110 81353 4

BEST IF USED BY FEB 17 27

BEST IF USED BY FEB 18 27

BEST IF USED BY FEB 27 27

BEST IF USED BY FEB 28 27

BEST IF USED BY MAR 6 27

BEST IF USED BY MAR 9 27

BEST IF USED BY MAR 21 27

BEST IF USED BY APR 1 27

BEST IF USED BY APR 7 27



The products were distributed between March 7, 2026, and April 7, 2026, to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Symptoms of salmonella infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. More serious bloodstream-related infections may occur, including arterial infections and endocarditis. Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk.

No illnesses have been reported.