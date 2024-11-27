What is open and closed for Thanksgiving Day

It was not that long ago when many major retailers began Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving. After the pandemic, deal seekers will mostly have to wait until Friday.

Most major retailers are closed on Thursday, and even a number of grocery and pharmacy chains are also keeping their doors closed.

And if you forgot an ingredient for the big meal, you may or may not be out of luck, depending on where you live.

Here is a look at what is open, and what's not, this Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary and many locations will have adjusted hours. Also, chains that are franchised owned, like Subway and Burger King, will depend on the franchisee.

What's open:



Albertsons

Applebee's

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela's

CVS

Denny's

Dunkin'

IHOP

Kroger

McDonald's

Starbucks

Walgreens (note, only about 500 24-hour locations will open; the rest will remain closed)

Waffle House

What's closed



Banks

Best Buy

Dominos

Most government offices

Pizza Hut

Publix

Stock markets

Target

Walmart

Most Walgreens

If you are looking for sit-down dining options, numerous chains will offer Thanksgiving Day menus. They include Cracker Barrel and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Also many around-the-clock restaurants, like Waffle House and IHOP, will remain open.

