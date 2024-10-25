These are the 10 most popular Halloween costumes searched on Google

It’s the era of pumpkin spice lattes, black cats, and skeleton decor.

With spooky season upon us, it’s time to dust off your witch’s broom and get your costume ready for Halloween.

Whether you’re looking to stand out in a crowd, or go with this year’s themes, it’s important to know what’s trending this year.

Google has just released the most searched for costumes in 2024, and the results show influences from film to pop stars.

Here are the top 10 Halloween costumes trending on Google in the U.S.:

10. Lady Deadpool

The search for a “Lady Deadpool costume” became a breakout search on July 26, the day the “Deadpool & Wolverine” film was released in U.S. theaters.

9. Sabrina Carpenter

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently on tour, will be a popular costume this year. “Heart corset” is being searched more than ever in 2024, with the singer being the top person searched with it.

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Sabrina Carpenter performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

8. Dr. Doom

While some may want to be superheroes, others want to be the bad guy. Searches for supervillain Dr. Doom were also trending.

7. Red (from “Descendents”)

“Descendents: Rise of Red” was another film released this year. The top question searched for surrounding the film was "who is red the daughter of in ‘Descendants?’"

6. Envy (from “Inside Out”)

A kids’ movie that captured all the feels, it’s no wonder that “Inside Out 2” inspired some costume ideas this year. Envy was the top searched for character in relation to the film.

Disney Envy from "Inside Out 2."

5. Pomni

Searches for “pomni costume” were at an all-time high in 2024. Expect to see more of this character, who hails from indie animated web series “The Amazing Digital Circus.”

4. Delores (from “Beetlejuice)

The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” movie dropped this year, bringing back lots of nostalgia from the classic 1980s film. “Fake staples" became a breakout search on the movie’s release date in the U.S.

3. Catnap

Catnap, from the video game “Poppy Playtime,” is the top searched smiling critter of all time, according to Google.

2. Raygun

The Olympics sure made their mark on the Halloween world. Searches for “Raygun costume,” “green and yellow tracksuit,” and “green track pants” were trending on Google.

1. Shrunken Head Bob (from Beetlejuice)

Well we’ve had to say the name twice on this list, so it’s no wonder a “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” character is topping the list of trending Halloween costumes in the U.S. Expect to see plenty of Shrunken Head Bob costumes this year as Oct. 31 nears.

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP An attendee dressed as Bob from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in New York.

You can see what costumes are trending in your area by checking out Google’s interactive costume map here.