The states most mad for Halloween — and candy — revealed in new survey

Trick or treat? Those in North Dakota, Delaware and Idaho are most eager to find out as new data shows they’re the biggest Halloween fanatics.

A new survey polled 5,000 Americans who celebrate Halloween across all 50 states. Scoring an average of 4.2 out of five in terms of loving the spookiest day of the year, North Dakotans, First Staters and Idahoans came out on top.

Falling not far behind, with a score of 4.1 out of five, came Alabama, California, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wyoming.

Californians ranked as the most eager to dive into the next spooky season, as more than a quarter (26%) start thinking about next Halloween before Thanksgiving and Christmas have even come and gone.

But they’re not the only ones watching the clock tick by. Those in Tennessee (17%) ranked as the most likely to actually start preparing for next Halloween by buying decor and candy or even making plans before the new year, followed by Golden Staters (15%) and New Mexicans (13%).

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of HI-CHEW, the survey explored how Americans across the country snack and celebrate during the spookiest time of the year.

According to the results, the average American polled purchases 4.5 bags of candy per season, with most (48%) opting for the large or party size (more than 20 ounces).

This means that across the country 132.6 mllion American households purchase around 745.8 million pounds of candy during the Halloween season every year. While it may not be scientifically sound, that’s about as much as the weight of 33.9 billion bats or 62.16 million jack-o’-lanterns.

Once the season is in full swing, those in Arkansas are getting into the spooky spirit the most, indulging in a little more than six scary movies per season (6.4), followed in popularity by New Yorkers (6.0).

New Yorkers also take the prize for most pumpkins carved per season (3.5).

Meanwhile, Arkansans and New Jerseyans each dedicate nearly a month to planning and perfecting their costumes.

More than eight in 10 Wisconsinites take decorating their home for Halloween seriously and nearly half of Wyoming residents (49%) won’t skip out on visiting haunted houses.

But for many, the Halloween season means one thing: candy. According to the results, most Utahns indulge in eating candy (85%), as well as those in Idaho and Maine (84%).

Ohioans (68%) never skip out on trick-or-treat, along with Hoosiers (64%) and North Dakotans (63%).

New Yorkers also have a fool-proof trick-or-treat plan: visit at least four neighborhoods (4.4), stay out over four hours (4.1) and bring at least three bags or buckets (3.6) for your candy.

When making their selections, almost half of New Yorkers (46%) would opt for their favorite candy every time, though almost a third (32%) prefer to ensure an even mix of different types of candy.

Interestingly, they’re equally likely to reach into the bucket and pull out a surprise as they are to pick the candy with the coolest or spookiest wrapper (both 23%).

“It’s clear that Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of Americans, no matter how they choose to celebrate. Results revealed that more than half of Americans enjoy blending nostalgic favorites with exciting new candy options every October,” said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “With mystery toys, collectibles, flavors, and more trending on social media, Halloween is the perfect time to explore spooky and surprising candy flavors – embrace the thrill of the unknown and make your celebrations even more exciting with delicious, mysterious treats!”

Results also revealed that nearly one in five Americans (18%) will start purchasing Halloween candy whenever they come across it or the day it’s available in-store.

Chocolate-y (86%), chewy (53%) and fruity (43%) candy ranked as the top three most popular types across the board, though those in Utah are most likely to opt for chewy candy (70%) and Mississippians tend to choose fruity candy (60%).

One-third of respondents even admit their entire candy haul will be gone within the first week.

When it comes to giving out candy, New Yorkers (37%) take it the most seriously, striving to give out the best options on the block.

“It’s no secret that candy is a staple of Halloween,” said Kawabe. “Whether you’re on a mission to hand out the best candy on the block, or seeking new favorites to enjoy on your own, there are always new and exciting flavors waiting to be discovered.”

TOP 10 BIGGEST HALLOWEEN FANATICS

Delaware - 4.2

Idaho - 4.2

North Dakota - 4.2

Alabama - 4.1

California - 4.1

Iowa - 4.1

New Hampshire - 4.1

Oregon - 4.1

Rhode Island - 4.1

Wyoming - 4.1

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 state by state Americans who celebrate Halloween; the survey was commissioned by HI-CHEW and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 28 and Aug. 8, 2025.