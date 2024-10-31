Top spooky movies for adults and kids this Halloween

This Halloween, millions of Americans will be dressing up in costume and hitting the streets to trick-or-treat or celebrate with festive parties.

But others will be cozying up on the couch ready to watch some Halloween movies.

When it comes to what to watch, there are certainly some timeless classics that just can’t be topped.

New York Magazine’s The Cut just dropped a list of top 10 Halloween movies this year, and the films are every bit as spooky as they are nostalgic.

So grab a blanket, some popcorn, and your neighborhood black cat (kidding!) and curl up to one of these classic films, as ranked by The Cut.

Top 10 Halloween Movies Overall

1. “Clue” (1985)

2. “The Witch” (2015)

3. “Scream" (1996)

Shutterstock Person in a "Scream" mask holds a knife.

4. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

5. “Teen Witch” (1989

6. “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

7. “Coraline” (2009)

8. “Practical Magic” (1998)

9. “Halloweentown” (1998)

10. “Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

For children wanting to join in on the movie fun, some films may have a little too much spook factor. Here’s a list of top kid-friendly movies, as ranked by Entertainment Weekly.

Top 10 Kid-Friendly Halloween Movies

1. “The Addams Family” (1991)

2. “Beetlejuice” (1988)

3. “The Boxtrolls (2014)

4. “Casper” (1995)

5. “Coraline” (2009)

6. “Corpse Bride” (2005)

7. “Frankenweenie” (2012)

8. “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Shutterstock Ghostbusters symbol on a vehicle door.

9. “Goosebumps” (2015)

10. “Halloweentown” (1998)

Happy watching!

RELATED STORY | This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars