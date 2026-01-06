Protein tops Americans' 2026 nutrition priorities, survey finds

As Americans kick off the New Year with renewed focus on health, one nutrient is dominating wellness goals nationwide — protein.

That’s according to a recent survey of 5,000 Americans, which looked at respondents’ evolving shopping habits and health goals for 2026.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Undeniably Dairy, Americans’ top health goal in 2026 is weight management (52%), followed by having a more balanced diet (45%) and increasing overall energy levels (45%).

Protein is at the center of these goals. A majority of respondents (57%) plan to intentionally prioritize protein this year to increase energy (52%), build strength (51%), manage weight (48%), and stay fuller longer (41%).

Americans consume the most protein at dinner (46%), with breakfast close behind (34%). And on a typical plate, Americans estimate protein makes up 37% of what they eat, underscoring just how important protein has become to everyday food decisions.

When protein intake falls short, people feel it, reporting low energy (48%), low mood (26%), midday crashes (23%) and brain fog (21%).

To meet their protein needs, Americans report turning most often to eggs (54%), chicken (51%) and cheese (38%). Specific to dairy foods, cheese ranks highest as a protein source at 55%, followed by yogurt (51%), milk (43%) and cottage cheese (33%).

Answers exist in the grocery cart

Along with being important sources of protein, dairy foods represent the top food group that Americans surveyed buy every grocery trip (at 78%). That was followed by meat (76%), vegetables (72%) and fruits (71%), with eggs (67%) rounding out the top five foods that people buy during every shopping trip.

On a weekly basis, cheese leads dairy food consumption at 58%, followed by milk (43%) and yogurt (37%).

“Today’s strong interest in protein reflects consumers’ desire for strength, steady energy and weight support,” said Katie Brown, EdD, RDN, FAND, FASN, president of National Dairy Council. “Dairy delivers a complete source of protein with all essential amino acids, plus a broader nutrient package that supports bones, muscles, weight, and even heart, gut and immune health. The natural protein found in dairy helps you feel satisfied longer and fuels your body around the clock — all in one simple, whole food.”

Balancing health goals with taste and value

Even with health top of mind, affordability remains a defining factor in what Americans buy. The typical family now spends an average of $111 per week on groceries, totaling nearly $450 per month — so choices must work hard.

Taste remains the No. 1 driver of grocery purchases for nearly everyone (98%), followed closely by budgets (95%), family preferences (94%), sales (90%) and versatility (90%).

TOP FOODS AMERICANS BUY EVERY GROCERY TRIP

Dairy foods — 78% Meat — 76% Vegetables — 72% Fruits — 71% Eggs — 67% Snacks — 66% Grains — 58% Breakfast items — 55% Caffeinated beverages — 51% Nuts and seeds — 28%

WHAT AMERICANS PLAN TO PRIORITIZE WHEN GROCERY SHOPPING IN 2026

Whole foods — 63% Traditional food staples over trendy foods — 47% Minimally processed foods — 43% Foods with minimal ingredients — 41%

GROCERY AWARDS

Buys the most dairy foods — Montana — 91% Buys the most meat — Arkansas — 87% Buys the most vegetables — California — 86% Buys the most fruit — Idaho — 82% Buys the most eggs — Connecticut, Kentucky — both 77% Buys the most snacks — Idaho, Missouri — both 76% Buys the most grains — Oregon — 69% Buys the most breakfast items — North Carolina — 66% Buys the most caffeinated beverages — Oklahoma — 64% Buys the most nuts and seeds — New York, Oklahoma — both 39%

TOP FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE HOW AMERICANS SHOP FOR FOOD

Taste — 98% Budget — 95% Foods that my family will eat — 94% What’s on sale — 90% Food versatility — 90% Convenience — 87% Vitamin and nutrient content — 87% Protein content — 85% Fiber content — 75%

TOP WELLNESS GOALS FOR AMERICANS IN 2026

Weight management — 52% Balanced diet — 45% Increase energy levels — 45% Mental health — 42% Improve gut health — 37% Increase muscle strength — 36%

WHY PROTEIN IS A TOP DIET PRIORITY FOR AMERICANS

Increase energy levels – 52% Increase muscle strength – 51% Manage weight – 48% Eat a balanced diet – 41% Stay full longer – 41%

TOP DAIRY FOODS AMERICANS BUY TO EAT MORE PROTEIN

Cheese (55%) Yogurt (51%) Dairy/cow’s milk (43%) Cottage cheese (33%)

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 Americans state-by-state (100 from each state) who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Undeniably Dairy and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov. 7 and Nov. 17, 2025.