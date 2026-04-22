Larger tax refunds helping fuel record Mother’s Day spending

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $38 billion on Mother’s Day this year, topping the previous record of $35.7 billion set in 2023. On average, consumers will spend $25 more per person than last year.

Although just 45% of consumers say they plan to shop for jewelry, total spending on Mother’s Day jewelry is expected to reach $7.5 billion. The National Retail Federation survey found that 75% of consumers will buy flowers, totaling an estimated $3.2 billion.

Special outings are projected to generate $6.4 billion in spending, while electronics are expected to account for about $4.4 billion.

While inflation could play a role in the increase, the difference between last year’s spending and this year’s projection is about four times the rate of inflation.

“Mother’s Day remains a priority for many Americans, and they plan to lean into the holiday despite current economic uncertainty,” NRF Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews said in a statement. “Consumers are gifting from the heart, seeking unique gifts that create lasting memories for the mothers in their lives. It’s an opportunity to recognize what this person means to you, and retailers are ready to make Mother’s Day extra special for shoppers.”

The NRF previously noted that consumer spending was higher in March, as many shoppers reported using larger tax returns to fund purchases. Typical tax refunds were about 11.1% higher this year compared to 2025, averaging $351 more per household.

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