Woman's lawsuit claims worms and parasites found in SpaghettiOs caused illness

A Florida woman says she and her daughter found live worms in their SpaghettiOs after eating them and is now suing Campbell Soup Co. and Walmart.

Mary Hubbard claims she and her daughter developed parasitic infections and other medical complications. The alleged incident occurred in June 2024, the complaint says.

The lawsuit seeks $50,000 in damages.

RELATED STORY | Lawsuit says protein bars marketed as low-fat actually pack a lot more calories

Attorneys for Hubbard said she "discovered what appeared to be worms or parasites actively moving within the food. The complaint continues, "Hubbard documented the contamination in multiple videos, which clearly depict worm-like organisms moving within the food product."

The lawsuit alleges the companies failed to properly inspect the product.

Campbell said the claims lack merit, and Walmart said it is reviewing the court filing.

RELATED STORY | Is a 'boneless wing' really a wing? A federal judge weighs in