US, Iran exchange new strikes with no peace in sight

The United States and Iran are in their 10th consecutive day of fighting, with no clear path to peace in sight.

Iran aired footage Tuesday claiming to show missile launches at targets in the region as the U.S. conducted another round of airstrikes inside Iran. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled — a waterway that once carried a fifth of the world's oil and gas.

Iran's interior minister traveled to Pakistan Tuesday for talks, but a resolution remains unclear.

President Donald Trump had been expected to attend a dignified transfer service Tuesday night at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The White House has since announced that event will be moved to another date, likely later this week.

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On social media, Trump outlined directives he has issued to military leadership.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump said. "This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is expected on Capitol Hill Tuesday, where lawmakers are seeking answers about the administration's plan for the conflict. Hegseth's last formal press briefing at the Pentagon was in early May.

Questions are also mounting over whether the Pentagon has been accurately and timely reporting the number of troops injured in the Middle East. Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell provided some clarity, saying nearly 100 service members sustained some degree of injury since July 7.

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Parnell said 96% have returned to duty, with the vast majority experiencing minor concussions. The total figure of roughly 100 injured service members drew significant attention given the short timeframe involved.

The House is also beginning the process of potentially providing the Pentagon tens of billions of additional dollars to fund and offset the cost of the conflict.