Sen. Susan Collins sets record with 10,000 straight Senate votes

Republican Sen. Susan Collins became the first senator in history to record 10,000 consecutive votes without missing a single roll call, continuing a streak that began in 1997.

Collins cast her first vote after being elected in 1996, when she voted to confirm President Bill Clinton’s nomination of Madeleine Albright as secretary of state. Her streak has drawn bipartisan praise.

“No matter what has been going on in the world or in her life, Senator Collins has never missed a vote in her entire Senate career,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “Many of us try hard to make every vote. Senator Collins has actually done it — 10,000 times in a row… Senator Collins and I belong to different parties, but 10,000 consecutive roll call votes is an extraordinary streak by any measure.”

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In the most recent Congress from 2023 to 2025, Collins was rated the least conservative Republican in the caucus. She has long been considered a swing vote and has often broken ranks, most notably as one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict President Donald Trump after his first term in office.

In the last session of Congress, Collins was one of only four senators not to miss a vote.

“Mainers are known for their work ethic, and they deserve a senator who works just as hard for them,” Collins said. “Growing up in Aroostook County, I learned the value of hard work, perseverance, and honoring commitments… Representing Maine is the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue to serve with the diligence and responsibility that Mainers deserve.”

Collins is in a competitive reelection race against Democrat Graham Platner, who faces allegations of inappropriate behavior toward former girlfriends. Platner denies the claims.

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A recent University of Massachusetts Lowell poll showed Platner holding a slight lead over Collins.

