Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes for unintentionally contaminating pizzas with THC

A pizzeria in Wisconsin is apologizing after unintentionally contaminating its pizzas with THC.

Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton, Wisconsin, said the potential contamination applies to pizzas sold between Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. through 12 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The business said THC-contaminated oil taken from a shared fridge was mistakenly used to make the pizzas.

“After receiving reports from staff, Yeti’s owner and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials,” the pizzeria said in a Facebook post.

“Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with Delta9 contaminated oil. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen,” said Yeti’s.

Yeti’s operates in a space with a shared kitchen where other businesses store and make food and other products. The pizza shop said it is working with authorities to improve storage and safety protocols.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused,” said the pizzeria.

Yeti’s confirmed that all contaminated products at the restaurant have since been destroyed.

Public Health Madison & Dane County also issued a warning to community members to discard of any uneaten pizza purchased during the contamination period.

“We want to be sure anyone who has this pizza on hand throws it away so they don’t get sick,” said Bonnie Armstrong, Director of Environmental Health at Public Health Madison & Dane County. “If you ate the pizza and are experiencing THC-related symptoms, please contact your health care provider or call 911 if your symptoms worsen.”

Public Health Madison & Dane County said symptoms of THC consumption can include “dizziness, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, panic attacks, paranoia, hallucinations, short term memory impacts, time distortion, and sleepiness.”

Stoughton EMS, who alerted Public Health of the contamination, said they transported multiple people with THC-related symptoms after they had consumed Yeti’s Pizza.

Those who ate the pizza and became ill can complete a questionnaire to assist in Public Health's investigation.

Questions and concerns can also be directed to Famous Yeti’s Pizza by contacting Cale at famousyetis@gmail.com.