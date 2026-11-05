Taco Bell reports sales recovery following lettuce-linked outbreak

Taco Bell revealed this week that sales have returned to normal after the company was linked to an outbreak initially believed to be tied to contaminated lettuce.

Taco Bell said sales fell 4% during the third quarter of 2026, which spans July through September, but rebounded to normal levels in October. The company credited the return of its Decades Menu for helping drive the recovery. The limited-time menu featured past favorites, including the Gordita Supreme, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and Chili Cheese Burrito.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially linked the outbreak to lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms. The CDC later determined the result was a false positive and has not identified the exact cause of the outbreak.

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The outbreak was declared "over" in September.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite. People typically become infected through contaminated food or water, especially fresh produce. According to Scripps News medical expert Dr. Omer Awan, the parasite is commonly associated with lettuce, basil and other leafy vegetables.

Taco Bell temporarily removed lettuce from menu items while offering promotional pricing on products that did not contain lettuce, including its Mexican Pizza.

As consumers continue to grapple with inflation and higher prices, Taco Bell said it plans to focus on affordability. The company said it will continue offering Luxe Cravings Boxes, along with 10 items on its Luxe Menu priced under $3.

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"The Taco Bell team is focused on delivering an amazing consumer experience while minimizing build costs and optimizing labor models," said Christopher Turner, CEO of Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands.