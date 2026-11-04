At $835M, tonight’s Powerball is among the top 10 jackpots in the game’s history

A lucky player could win an estimated $835 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing and secure the game’s second largest prize of the year.

Wednesday’s grand prize, which could also be paid in the United States as a one lump-sum payment of $357.9 million before taxes, trails the $1.04 billion prize won in Illinois in August, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball.

While Wednesday’s potential winnings total less than a billion dollars, the jackpot would rank as the tenth largest in Powerball history if won.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time is $2.04 billion won in California in 2022.

The current jackpot is also the first one fully built by players on either side of the Atlantic.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | UK players joining Powerball could drive US jackpots even higher

Powerball sales expanded to the United Kingdom in July, but this is the first time British players have been able to buy tickets from the beginning of the multi-drawing stretch.

“By expanding the player base internationally, Powerball jackpots are expected to grow faster, creating bigger prize opportunities for players – without altering the game’s $2 ticket price or jackpot odds,” Multi-State Lottery Association said in a July news release.

Should there be a winner in the UK, they will be paid over 30 years rather than a lump-sum cash option.

The drawing is set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The odds of winning Powerball’s jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.