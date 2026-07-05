Leftover BBQ? These quick recipes give cookout favorites a second life

This is the perfect quick snack to whip up in minutes before heading out to watch the midnight fireworks.



Ingredients:

2 cups leftover grilled corn (shaved off the cob) or canned corn, drained

1/2 cup Blue Plate Mayo

1/4 cup sour cream or Mexican crema

1/2 cup crumbled cotija or feta cheese

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Juice of 1 fresh lime

Tortilla chips, for serving

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the Blue Plate Mayo, sour cream (or crema), and lime juice until smooth. Fold in your leftover corn, crumbled cotija or feta cheese, cilantro, and chili powder. Stir well to ensure everything is evenly coated. Garnish with a tiny extra dusting of chili powder and serve immediately with a big bowl of tortilla chips.

2. Sweet & Spicy Pimento Tiger Dip

Got leftover shredded cheese from your holiday mac and cheese? Give it a second life with this sweet-and-spicy upgrade.

Ingredients:

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese (or leftover shredded cheeses from your holiday prep)

1/2 cup Blue Plate Mayo

4 oz cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1 small jar (4 oz) diced pimentos, drained

1-2 tablespoons Tiger Sauce (adjust to your preferred spice level)

Pretzels or crackers, for serving

Instructions:

In a bowl, blend the softened cream cheese, sour cream, and Blue Plate Mayo until creamy. Stir in the shredded cheese and drained pimentos. Add a generous splash of Tiger Sauce to give it that signature sweet-and-spicy kick. Serve cold or at room temperature with pretzels or crackers.

3. Smoked Backyard Chicken (or Turkey) Salad

The easiest way to rescue dry grilled meats from the afternoon barbecue and transform them into a gourmet lunch for July 5th.

Ingredients:

2-3 cups leftover grilled or smoked chicken (or turkey), shredded or chopped

1/2 cup Blue Plate Mayo

2 stalks celery, finely chopped (include the green leaves for extra flavor!)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika powder (to enhance the grill flavor)

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

A pinch of salt to taste

Toasted sandwich bread or flaky croissants, for serving

Instructions:

Chop your leftover barbecue meat as fine as you like, or toss the pieces into a food processor and give it a few quick pulses. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the chopped meat, diced celery, and celery leaves. Fold in the Blue Plate Mayo, smoked paprika, and a heavy pinch of black pepper. Mix thoroughly, adjust salt to taste, and pile generously onto toast or inside a split croissant.

4. Leftover Hot Dog "Pigs in a Blanket"

Ditch the soggy buns. Wrap your leftover grilled hot dogs in pastry sheets for a completely new, elevated finger food experience.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: Variable (based on leftover count)

Official Recipe Concept: Blue Plate Cajun Pigs in a Blanket

Ingredients:

Leftover grilled cookout hot dogs

1 package puff pastry sheets (thawed)

2 tablespoons Blue Plate Mayo (for brushing the pastry)

1 egg (optional for traditional wash, though mayo creates the best golden crust)

Creole mustard or yellow mustard, for dipping

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice your leftover grilled hot dogs into bite-sized wheels or halves. Cut thawed puff pastry sheets into thin strips and wrap a strip tightly around each hot dog piece. The Chef's Secret: Lightly brush the outside of the pastry dough with Blue Plate Mayo before baking. The oil and egg yolk in the mayo ensure a perfectly even, deep-golden, crispy crust that doesn't burn. Bake for 12-15 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden brown. Serve hot with a side of mustard for dipping.

5. Chef Pat's "Empty Jar" 3-Ingredient Dressing

Don't throw away that nearly empty mayo jar! Use the leftover scrapes clinging to the glass to make an instant, zero-waste honey mustard dressing.

Prep time: 1 minute

Yield: 1/2 cup dressing

Ingredients:

1 nearly finished jar of Blue Plate Mayo (with about 1-2 tablespoons left on the inside walls)

2 tablespoons mustard (Dijon or classic yellow)

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (or white vinegar/lemon juice)

Instructions: