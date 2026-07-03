This no-bake berry trifle brings a festive twist to the Fourth of July

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is putting a festive spin on a classic dessert. This no-bake treat combines the flavors of tiramisu, cannoli and berry trifle into one easy-to-make dessert.

Cannoli Cream Cookie Berry Trifle



Whipped Cream

2 tsp orange zest

1 cup chocolate chips, more as desired, either mini-sized or crushed into smaller pieces.

17 oz package of ladyfinger cookies + more for topping the dessert

2 small plums, pitted and thinly sliced

1 cup strawberries, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh raspberries, halved

1 cup fresh blueberries, halved or crushed

1 cup fresh blackberries, halved

Instructions:

