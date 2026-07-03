This no-bake berry trifle brings a festive twist to the Fourth of July

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is putting a festive spin on a classic dessert. This no-bake treat combines the flavors of tiramisu, cannoli and berry trifle into one easy-to-make dessert.
Cannoli Cream Cookie Berry Trifle
- Whipped Cream
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 1 cup chocolate chips, more as desired, either mini-sized or crushed into smaller pieces.
- 17 oz package of ladyfinger cookies + more for topping the dessert
- 2 small plums, pitted and thinly sliced
- 1 cup strawberries, thinly sliced
- 1 cup fresh raspberries, halved
- 1 cup fresh blueberries, halved or crushed
- 1 cup fresh blackberries, halved
Instructions:
- Wash and prep the fruit by slicing into thin slices or cutting berries in half. Set off to the side to use when making the dessert layers.
- Wash an orange to use for zesting.
- In a stand mixer, make a double recipe of Jessica’s whipped cream.
- Remove the mixing bowl from the stand mixer.
- Zest the orange into the whipped cream.
- Add the chocolate chips to the whipped cream.
- Gently fold the additions into the whipped cream with a spatula.
- In a serving bowl, add a layer of cookies to the bottom.
- Then layer about ⅓ of the fruit on top of the cookies.
- Add about ⅓ of the whipped cream on top of the fruit, spread out into an even layer with the spatula.
- Repeat with cookies, fruit, and whipped cream 1-2 more times, depending on the size of your serving bowl.
- For the final layer, add remaining whipped cream and fruit, arranged in a neat pattern - get creative.
- Let the dessert set and cookies soften in the refrigerator for about 6-8 hours before serving.