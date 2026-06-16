After three decades, McDonald’s fried apple pies are making a comeback

McDonald’s is frying up some apple pies to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The company is bringing back fried apple pies for the first time in more than three decades. They’ll be available at most U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting June 23.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has brought back a beloved item. Last summer, the company returned its snack wraps to the menu after years of customer demand.

The fast‑food chain also reintroduced its Monopoly game in September after a decade‑long hiatus.

RELATED STORY | Dollar menu memories fade as McDonald’s rolls out $3 deals

The fried apple pie was introduced in 1968, created by Litton Cochran, a McDonald’s franchisee in Tennessee.

In 1992, McDonald’s replaced the fried apple pie with a baked version in an effort to reduce fat and cholesterol consumption across the U.S.

While the fried apple pie disappeared from many menus in the nation, it remained available in several other countries, including Mexico, Australia, and China.

McDonald’s is one of several fast‑food chains offering special treats to mark America’s 250th birthday.

RELATED STORY | Coca-Cola celebrates America 250 with special bottles

Burger King debuted its Firecracker Cookie Pie, Sonic is serving a red, white, and blue slush float for $2.50, Hardee’s has introduced an iced Star‑Spangled Biscuit, and Steak ’n Shake is offering a Patriot milkshake.