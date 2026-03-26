Coca-Cola celebrates America 250 with special bottles

Coca-Cola says bottles celebrating America’s 250th birthday will hit grocery store shelves soon as part of a partnership with America250. The company produced a similar limited-edition bottle for the 1976 U.S. bicentennial.

Production began earlier this week at Coca-Cola’s plant in Utah. The bottles will be distributed nationwide.

“We all know what the secret ingredient of the American spirit is — our love of ideas, of freedom and independence,” Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said.

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Coca-Cola says it is the largest corporate sponsor of America250, which is organizing events across the country leading up to July 4.

“Coca-Cola is deeply woven into the fabric of America’s history, heritage and culture,” said Eric Kacker, vice president of sports and entertainment partnerships for Coca-Cola North America. “Our partnership with the America250 Commission amplifies our mission to ‘Refresh the World and Make a Difference,’ and we are looking forward to co-creating a celebration that inspires and engages Americans in every state and every community.”

America250 was created by Congress in 2016 to plan and oversee the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Events will take place nationwide, including a special ball drop in Times Square on the night of July 3.

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