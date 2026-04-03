Dollar menu memories fade as McDonald’s rolls out $3 deals

McDonald’s has announced a new value menu featuring eight items priced at $3 or less, along with a $4 breakfast meal deal.

The eight items include:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McChicken

McDouble

4-piece Chicken McNuggets

Small Fries

“For generations, McDonald’s has been committed to delivering great value our fans can count on,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA. “As our customers’ expectations evolve, we’re making it easier for them to get the value they’re looking for – on their terms. McValue offers more choice, more flexibility, and more ways to build a meal that fits their day and budget.”

The $4 breakfast meal includes a choice of a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit, served with Hash Browns and a small McCafé Premium Roast Coffee

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The $1 menu, once a staple, is long gone. Labor and food costs have surged since the pandemic, forcing fast-food chains like McDonald’s to adjust prices.

How it compares to past value items

In late 2017, McDonald’s introduced its 3-2-1 value menu.

$1 items: Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, any size soft drink

$2 items: Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, small McCafé beverage

$3 items: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, Happy Meal

The 3-2-1 menu remained for several years.

In 2019, McDonald’s launched a buy-one-get-one-for-$1 deal on Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

Following the pandemic, the company shifted toward meal bundles rather than individual value items.

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In 2024, McDonald’s introduced a $5 value meal that included a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink. Many locations still offer that deal.