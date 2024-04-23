Jamal Andress is the justice correspondent for Scripps News. He has found a home in criminal and social justice reporting — focusing largely on incarcerated and marginalized communities. Most recently, Jamal has told stories around police violence and civil unrest, interviewing George Floyd's family, U.S. Senator Cory Booker and dozens of protesters, activists and police officers around the country.

Jamal has covered the high-profile trials of Derek Chauvin, R. Kelly, Alex Jones and others. Jamal Andress is a Missouri Tiger and proud Girl Dad. He lives in Dallas, TX with his wife and two daughters.