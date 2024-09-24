New FBI crime stats show most crime is down in the US except in one category

The Biden administration is touting another favorable national crime report.

The FBI's report shows a modest drop in overall violent crime and a record nearly 12% drop in murders.

It's the largest single year over year decrease since the FBI began tracking this information.

"What that tells us is that the strategy President Biden and Vice President Harris have been pursuing since the earliest days of their administration to reduce violent crime and save lives, is working," said Stefanie Feldman, the director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

But one stubborn stat is moving in the wrong direction and has been rising steadily since 2019.

Car thefts rose nearly 13% nationally last year, reaching the highest theft rate since 2007.

Ernesto Lopez, a criminologist and senior research specialist for the Council on Criminal Justice, attributes the rise largely to a TikTok trend.

"Crime is really a makeup of means, motivation and opportunity. What you have is a lot of youth, basically being able to hotwire or steal cars relatively easily, and even though they may be used for other offenses. Joy riding was a typical problem," Lopez said.

The increase impacted big and small cities alike. Lopez's 2023 mid-year report showed seven cities including Rochester, Memphis and Chicago all saw 100% increases in car thefts in the first half of 2023

"The reason why it was able to spread is it exposed a vulnerability. It exposed an opportunity for vehicles to be stolen. Certain vehicles to be stolen more easily," Lopez said.

Fortunately, Lopez says the trend has cooled in 2024. His mid-year 2024 reportshows the first sustained drop in auto thefts since 2020 — an 18% drop compared to the same time last year.

Lopez says that's thanks to a growing awareness of thefts, plus a software update from auto makers.

