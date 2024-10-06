Middle East on verge of wider conflict 1 year after Hamas attacked Israel

Monday will mark one year since Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack in Israel, and now the country is preparing for the possibility of a new attack.

More than 1,000 people were killed in the 2023 attack and Hamas took about 250 others hostage.

The attack led to a war in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In addition to the conflict in Gaza, Israel finds itself fighting Iranian-backed militants in Lebanon, prompting fears of a wider conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said its attacks across the Middle East are in defense of those who want to wipe Israel off the map.

"Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization," he said.

Officials say 375,000 people have crossed from Lebanon into Syria, fleeing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Israel has zero war aims," said Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom. "We just want our people to be safe and secure in their homes.”