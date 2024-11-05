US Senate race in Texas tightens between Cruz and Allred

The U.S. Senate race between Democrat Colin Allred and Republican incumbent Ted Cruz is one of the most closely watched in the country. In the closing days of the campaign, polls tightened.

It's also one of the most expensive races in the country — with $165 million raised between the two candidates.

Nine million Texas voted early, many of them Republicans.

If Cruz is out to a 2 or 3-point lead Tuesday night, this race could be over relatively quickly.

Along with the economy and the border, abortion is a top issue in Texas. It has one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

Scripps News caught up with Sen. Ted Cruz in Collin County, right outside of Dallas, and asked him about the story of Nevaeh Crain, an 18-year-old who was shuffled to three different hospitals before dying of pregnancy complications.

"No mother should ever lose her life. Texas law is very clear that any procedure that is necessary to save the life of the mother," he said.

"I would call on the Texas Medical Board to make absolutely clear that every doctor has an obligation to do everything necessary to save the life of the mother," Cruz added.

More than 100 OBGYNs across the state of Texas penned a letter to Texas lawmakers calling the Nevaeh Crain death "likely preventable" and placing the blame squarely on Texas law which they say leaves doctors like them in the dark about what to do in these emergency situations.

Allred has been a vocal supporter of reproductive rights on the campaign trail. He supports legislation that would restore protections that were in place before Roe vs. Wade was overturned.