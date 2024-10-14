Watch Now
Scripps News LifeMoneyMastering Your Money

Actions

How to make smart credit decisions in college

Alex Embree, a financial counselor at the University of Missouri, believes college can be the perfect time for young adults to start building their credit.
A recent WalletHub report shows the average credit card balance for college students is about $2,000. Experts say there is a right and a wrong way to grow your child's credit history. (Scripps News)
A person holds two Visa and Mastercard credit cards.
Posted

John Valerio, a sophomore at the University of Missouri, has learned the importance of responsibly using a credit card while working on campus at the Office for Financial Success.

"There are a lot of benefits that can come from using credit," he said.

A WalletHub survey shows more than 85% of college students have a credit card.

Alex Embree, a financial counselor at the University of Missouri, believes college can be the perfect time for young adults to start building their credit.

"We always tell students credit cards are a method of payment, not a source of funds. It's a tool to help you build your credit history so that you can access more affordable options in the future — if you need to take on debt for things like education, a car, or perhaps a mortgage down the line," Embree said.

Embree adds there are ways for young people to build credit without opening their cards.

RELATED STORY | Experts issue warnings to credit card users as debt hits record $1.14 trillion

For example, parents can allow a child to be an authorized user on one of their cards. This allows the parent's credit score to transfer to the student.

Another option is secured credit cards. They require a deposit into a bank account for collateral.

No matter which route someone chooses, experts say parents should have a conversation with their children about needs versus wants.

"There is kind of a keeping up with the Joneses in college, especially on large campuses where there are such different income levels all in one place," Embree said

Ultimately, the credit card a person chooses should work for them instead of causing trouble. For students like Valerio, he says he is banking on the rewards while building a better credit score.

"I always think, like, I could use my debit card, but my credit card gives me rewards back and it builds my credit and I'm like, I'm going to pay for it anyways. So, I might as well just use it for the benefits," Valerio said.

RELATED STORY | Americans owing record credit card debt are carrying debt for longer

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
Main & Wall show promo

Where Main Street Meets Wall Street
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.