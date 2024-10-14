How to make smart credit decisions in college

John Valerio, a sophomore at the University of Missouri, has learned the importance of responsibly using a credit card while working on campus at the Office for Financial Success.

"There are a lot of benefits that can come from using credit," he said.

A WalletHub survey shows more than 85% of college students have a credit card.

Alex Embree, a financial counselor at the University of Missouri, believes college can be the perfect time for young adults to start building their credit.

"We always tell students credit cards are a method of payment, not a source of funds. It's a tool to help you build your credit history so that you can access more affordable options in the future — if you need to take on debt for things like education, a car, or perhaps a mortgage down the line," Embree said.

Embree adds there are ways for young people to build credit without opening their cards.

For example, parents can allow a child to be an authorized user on one of their cards. This allows the parent's credit score to transfer to the student.

Another option is secured credit cards. They require a deposit into a bank account for collateral.

No matter which route someone chooses, experts say parents should have a conversation with their children about needs versus wants.

"There is kind of a keeping up with the Joneses in college, especially on large campuses where there are such different income levels all in one place," Embree said

Ultimately, the credit card a person chooses should work for them instead of causing trouble. For students like Valerio, he says he is banking on the rewards while building a better credit score.

"I always think, like, I could use my debit card, but my credit card gives me rewards back and it builds my credit and I'm like, I'm going to pay for it anyways. So, I might as well just use it for the benefits," Valerio said.

