U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Health

Actions

Trump expected to choose White House adviser Heidi Overton for FDA

The White House is expected to nominate Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the FDA, filling the role after the resignation of Dr. Marty Makary.
The White House is expected to nominate Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the FDA, filling the role after the resignation of Dr. Marty Makary.
Trump expected to choose White House adviser Heidi Overton for FDA
Dr. Heidi Overton, Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, speaks about IVF during an event in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington.
Posted

The White House appears ready to announce its pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Heidi Overton is expected to be President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the agency, according to a source close to the situation.

The decision comes about three months after the resignation of Dr. Marty Makary, Trump’s first FDA commissioner.

RELATED STORY | FDA proposes new rule change to require ingredient transparency in food

Overton currently serves as deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. She previously served in the first Trump administration before joining the America First Policy Institute think tank.

She is board-certified in public health and preventive medicine.

Overton has taken positions that align with some Trump administration policies. She has written that people can oppose vaccine mandates without opposing vaccines more broadly. She also opposes abortion rights.

She also voiced support for the Trump administration’s changes to the vaccine schedule, which now recommends separate timing for measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations for infants.

RELATED STORY | FDA approves new flu vaccine that uses same technology as COVID-19 shots

“You should put this into your state law so that when parents go to enroll their kids in school, they do not have to meet some of the requirements for the vaccines that are no longer recommended for all children,” she said.

Most Recent

Health
Morning Rush promo

Join the 'Morning Rush' team every weekday at 7 a.m. ET
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.