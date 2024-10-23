Walmart to begin offering same-day prescription delivery from its pharmacies

Walmart said it is planning to offer same-day pharmacy delivery services in an effort to make filling or refilling prescriptions more convenient for its customers.

The new service is already available at select Walmart locations in Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin, but the company said it is working to have it available in 49 states by the end of January.

“The service provides a significant benefit to Walmart customers and members, particularly families, seniors and those managing chronic conditions who do not have time for multiple trips,” the company said in its announcement.

Walmart said customers were recently surveyed to find out how they thought the company could better serve them and over half – 55% – had “expressed a desire to have their prescriptions delivered along with their groceries and other items they need in a single online order.”

There are about 4,600 Walmart store locations with pharmacies across the country. Walmart said because of its “extensive footprint” it can provide delivery to more than 86% of U.S. households.

Once it is launched at your local store with a pharmacy, you will be able to add your prescriptions and request delivery through the Walmart app and website.

Options will include same-day scheduled delivery or express delivery, which will have your prescription at your door in as little as 30 minutes in some cases, Walmart said.

Insurance will be applied to the purchases just like they would be if you were picking them up at the pharmacy counter in the store.

Prescription delivery services will help Walmart compete with Amazon, which just announced its own plans to expand its existing pharmacy delivery option into 20 additional cities.

These expanding pharmacy services come as several standalone pharmacy stores continue to struggle with sales. Walgreens announced last week it will shutter thousands more of its “underperforming” stores by 2027.