Amazon expands same-day pharmacy delivery to include half of US

Amazon announced this week that it plans to begin same-day pharmacy deliveries in 20 new cities across the U.S. in 2025, which will allow it to cover half of the U.S. population.

While Amazon did not announce a full list of cities where it plans to offer same-day pharmacy service, Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego will be among the 20 cities added. Amazon said it will use its vast logistics network and advanced automation technology to provide affordable and fast same-day pharmacy service.

Amazon says that in most cases, a customer can order medication by 4 p.m. and receive it at home by 10 p.m. where it offers same-day service.

"In health care, speed and accessibility are critical for positive patient outcomes," said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy. "There's often an important window of time after getting diagnosed when it's most vital to start your medication. At Amazon, we're using our world-class delivery capabilities to get medicine to patients within hours of being prescribed. This rapid access increases the likelihood patients engage immediately in their care and adhere to treatment routines, which is shown to improve health outcomes."

New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, and Seattle are among cities already with same-day pharmacy service.

Amazon Pharmacy has also provided service to those in far reaches in the U.S. Outside of major cities, Amazon says prescriptions are generally delivered 1-4 days after an order is placed.