Amazon Prime Days gets underway; top competitors also offering deals

Tuesday marks the start of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which marks the company's biggest deals between the summer and Black Friday.

The days are intended as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season as companies like Amazon look to extend the holiday shopping calendar. Other top competitors, such as Walmart and Target, are also having similar specials this week.

Amazon said items, such as some TVs, children's clothing and cookware will be over 50% off for the event.

"We're excited to help Prime members get started on their holiday shopping with savings on holiday essentials as well as a broad selection of gifts at some of our lowest prices during Prime Big Deal Days,” said Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, Amazon vice president. "With new deals dropping throughout the event from top brands to small businesses across more than 35 categories, our curated selection and helpful discovery features like Inspire and Rufus make it easy for Prime members to get a head start on holiday shopping."

Amazon is not alone in offering big deals this week. Target kicked off its Circle Week on Sunday and it will continue through Saturday.

In addition to discounts, Target is also throwing in gift cards for those who make large purchases of beauty care, household essentials and health items.

"Our October Target Circle Week is our biggest sale of the fall and gives our members the best of Target, so they can stock up on everyday essentials while discovering new trends and inspiring some early holiday shopping," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "Target Circle is free to join and an easy way for our guests to save time and money every time they shop, and with seven days of deals on thousands of items, there's no better time to become a member than during Target Circle Week."

Tuesday also marks the start of Walmart's first Holiday Deals event. Walmart has numerous specials on electronics and TVs throughout the week.

“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “We’ve worked hard to lower prices across our most exciting assortment ever, and we’re thrilled to give customers more of what they want this holiday – more time to prepare and more opportunities to save all season long.”