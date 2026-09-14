Interactive: How just a 10 minute run can change your entire day

A study from the University of Tsukuba found that just 10 minutes of slow jogging can meaningfully lift a person's mood. Participants ran at roughly 35% of peak oxygen uptake — barely above a walking pace — yet still showed measurable improvements in how they felt.

Brain regions tied to mood regulation and executive function became more active during the activity. Researchers noted that because the effort required is minimal, this type of movement could be especially useful for people who struggle with traditional exercise routines.