From cheers to concerns: The Super Bowl's impact on heart health

Past studies have revealed that major sporting events, such as the Super Bowl, can cause heart-related deaths.

The American Journal of Cardiology published a study in 2009 that showed a rise in heart-related deaths in the Los Angeles area occurred in the two-week period following a pair of Super Bowls the Los Angeles Rams were involved in during the 1980s.

A more recent study in the journal Current Problems in Cardiology showed that sports fans were at increased risk for cardiac events.

Dr. Nicholas Ruthmann, a staff cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said there are numerous factors that put sports fans at risk. In addition to the stress of the game itself, what Americans consume during the Super Bowl could also play a factor in heart health.

"Emotional stress triggers surges of adrenaline that can elevate blood pressure, increase your heart rate, even provoke dangerous heart rhythms, particularly in those with underlying cardiovascular disease," he said.

Snacking during the Super Bowl and alcohol might seem like ways of reducing stress during a game, but Ruthmann cautions that they can exacerbate stress during sporting events. He recommends consuming food and alcohol in moderation, and taking a break from watching the game if the stress becomes too much.

He also says to seek medical help right away if you're showing signs of a heart attack.

"The biggest thing I can offer is to not wait for the fourth quarter if you're having signs or symptoms –to really pay attune and attention to what's happening with your body during the event. And to reach out and touch base with medical care quickly if you're having signs or symptoms," Ruthmann said.

Cardiologist Dr. Tamara Horwich, a health sciences clinical professor of medicine and cardiology at UCLA, offered similar guidance.

"There are behaviors that can be associated with the Super Bowl that are not heart-healthy. You might think, 'One day doesn't make a difference, right?'"

But she says a day of binging, in addition to stress, "can be detrimental to your health."

"We don't want to discourage people from watching the Super Bowl, especially if they're watching with family and friends," Horwich said. "That kind of connection is really important to heart health, having fun and cheering on your team."