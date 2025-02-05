NFL changes 'End Racism' sign to 'Choose Love' for Super Bowl to uplift after recent tragedies

The NFL is removing “End Racism” stenciling from the end zone at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, but it's not getting rid of its DEI programs.

The slogan, along with other phrases like “Stop Hate,” has been part of the league’s field messaging since 2020 as part of its larger commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Instead, the NFL is replacing “End Racism” with “Choose Love” – which a league spokesperson reportedly told multiple outlets it felt was more appropriate and hope will be uplifting in the wake of recent mass tragedies.

The other end zone at the dome will have the words “It Takes All of Us,” according to CNN.

Despite the optics, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is not moving away from its DEI programs in the wake of President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban them in the federal government.

During a press conference on Monday, Goodell said he believes the NFL’s policies do not conflict with the administration’s efforts and these rules, such as the Rooney Rule, have been in place for more than two decades.

Goodell said the league's diversity efforts have made the NFL “better,” has "attracted better talent” and has made it “stronger.”

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we're going to continue those efforts because we've not only convinced ourselves, I think we've proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better,” Goodell said. “So, we're not in this because it's a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it, our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League, both on and off the field, as I said previously. And we see that. We see how it's benefited the National Football League. And so, I think we'll continue those efforts. I think it's also clearly a reflection of our fan base and our communities and our players."

The NFL became a spotlight of racial inequality after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting or kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a protest of racial injustice.

Super Bowl LIX takes place Sunday with the defending champs Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.