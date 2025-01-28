Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs-Eagles rematch comes with jaw-dropping ticket prices

Even though a potential history-making matchup between the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is less than two weeks away, some football fans may — or may not — be surprised to find out that tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans are actually a bit cheaper than in past years.

NFL History is on the Horizon

In a rematch of Super Bowl LVII just two years ago, the defending champion Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are looking to etch their name in the record books as the first NFL team in history to win back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

The Eagles, meanwhile, on the shoulders of MVP candidate Saquon Barkley, are seeking redemption for a 2022 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City and hoping to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia for the first time since 2018.

How much are Super Bowl LIX tickets?

As of Tuesday afternoon, ticket prices at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans ranged from as low as $5,499 (plus fees) for nosebleeds in the top level of the stadium, to as high as $20,000 for a seat just three rows back from the field, according to Ticketmaster.

To put that into perspective, the average price of a single Super Bowl ticket this time one year ago was about $11,000, according to the online ticket marketplace TickPick.

Are fans losing interest?

While ticket prices for Super Bowl LIX remain steep, they reflect a broader trend of price stabilization after admission to the big game hit near record highs last year.

Some people speculate the dip may have something to do with New Orleans being a more affordable host city than some other recent metros like Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

But others on social media point to claims that fans are simply uninterested in seeing the same few teams — particularly ones like the Chiefs and Eagles — playing for a Super Bowl title seemingly every year.

Will ticket prices drop?

Those still hoping to attend Super Bowl LIX in The Big Easy might be best advised to wait. In general, experts recommend consumers hoping to find a deal try shopping around about a week out from the game, when sellers who can't attend hustle to unload their seats. But even then, fans can still expect to spend thousands of dollars per ticket.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET.