Eating less protein could have surprising health benefits, new study finds

With protein being promoted in just about every product, a new study on the topic has found that eating less protein could have health benefits.

A review of more than 350 studies suggests that eating less protein could slow aging, improve metabolic health and potentially extend lifespan.

The study found that many sedentary adults may be consuming too much protein.

"It's absolutely crystal clear that there are benefits of protein to muscle growth and exercise response of active individuals," says Dudley Lamming, the paper's corresponding author, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "But because most people are relatively sedentary, many people are likely consuming more protein than they actually need, which probably has negative health consequences."

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While this does not mean that restricting protein will extend your lifespan, researchers found in several recent clinical trials that people who reduce their protein intake can lose weight, decrease body fat and improve fasting blood sugar levels, even when consuming more calories overall.

"Recent recommendations have encouraged people to eat more protein, but they've also encouraged people to exercise more," said Lamming. "We probably need to personalize protein recommendations based not just on age, but also on how physically active people are."

Research suggests that while protein remains essential, consuming less may offer health benefits that are often overlooked.

Researchers argue that dietary advice should be considered on a case-by-case basis rather than recommending the same amount of protein for everyone.