Veterans Day 2026: Restaurants offering free meals and deals

As a thank you to veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for Veterans Day.

Check out the list below for some of the offers available. Beverages and gratuity are not included unless otherwise noted. Most offers are available Wednesday only.

Some restaurants not listed below may have offered free meals to veterans in previous years. Some are still offering discounts to current and former members of the military.

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Unless otherwise stated, offers are available at participating locations for dine-in customers only, and most require proof of military service.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free dine-in entree from Applebee’s special Veterans Day menu. Options include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 12.7 million free meals on Veterans Day.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free bowl with a valid military ID. The offer is available for dine-in customers only.

Biggby Coffee: Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID can receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee Wednesday.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free dine-in breakfast entree with proof of service. Options include the Country Biscuit Breakfast or a stack of hotcakes.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and French fries with proof of military service. The offer is available for dine-in customers. At Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations, eligible customers can order at the counter with proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active-duty military members can select a free meal from a limited menu with proof of service.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free meal from a menu of four entrees, including the Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas and Oldtimer with Cheese, with proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in customers only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military members who present a military ID can receive a free Sunrise Pancake Special when dining in.

Dave & Buster’s: Active-duty and former military members can receive free all-day unlimited game play and a free dessert with the purchase of an entree.

Denny’s: Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dunkin’: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free doughnut with a valid military ID when ordering in person.

Golden Corral: The buffet chain is offering veterans, active-duty military members and reservists a free meal from 4 p.m. until closing Wednesday.

Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military members can choose one of four free entrees Wednesday, including Hooters’ Boneless Wings.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce beverage, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free sandwich all day Wednesday.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID can receive a free Bloomin’ Onion with a beer or soft drink Tuesday and Wednesday.

P.F. Chang’s: Current and former military members can receive a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

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Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries Wednesday. The offer is available for dine-in customers only.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty military members and military spouses can receive a free 12-ounce coffee Wednesday.

Wendy’s: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free Dave’s Single all day Wednesday.

What is open and closed Wednesday?

Although many government offices will be closed for Veterans Day, many businesses and essential services will remain open.

What is open:



Nearly all major retailers

Essential government offices

Stock markets

What is closed:



Nonessential federal offices and federal courthouses

U.S. post offices

Most banks

Essential government offices, such as the National Weather Service, will remain open. Nonessential federal offices closed Wednesday include the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service.

Some schools, universities and state and local government offices may also be closed.