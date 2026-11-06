Online sports betting linked to rise in problem gambling hotline calls

As online betting becomes easier, researchers are raising new concerns about both the financial and health consequences.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire found that legalizing online sports betting was associated with a nearly 23% increase in calls to the National Problem Gambling Hotline.

The issue is increasingly affecting younger people, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling. The organization found that nearly half of all contacts were from people between the ages of 18 and 34.

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They also found that how people gamble has changed dramatically. Traditional forms of gambling, including slot machines, have declined, while online and app-based gambling has surged, accounting for 31% of reports.

Officials say this raises questions about the risks that come with having a sportsbook right on your phone.

Researchers found that men still make up the majority of those seeking help, at 70%.

Gambling-related harm is often overlooked or misunderstood. If you or someone you know needs support, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline. Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET or visit www.1800myreset.org. Free and confidential help is available 24/7.