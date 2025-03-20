Border officials say more people are trying to bring in raw eggs from Mexico amid shortages

No, you can’t bring in raw eggs from Mexico — but a lot more people are apparently trying to do that amid shortages and record prices across the U.S. due to ongoing avian flu outbreaks.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it has seen a 158% increase in egg interceptions since fiscal year 2024 at its San Diego office.

Travelers are attempting to cross the border with raw eggs, but there are regulations that prohibit certain agricultural products from entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Those products include raw eggs, live birds and raw chicken, according to CBP.

"It is critical that we keep our traveling public informed to safeguard our agricultural industry while continuing to facilitate legitimate trade and travel," said San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki in a statement.

It could also cost you thousands of dollars in fines if you don’t declare agricultural products to CBP when crossing the border.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials said during a call Thursday that the wholesale price of eggs has decreased since Feb. 26 but is expected to rise again as the demand increases around the Easter holiday.

The USDA said liquid eggs will be temporarily imported from more countries like Turkey and South Korea to help meet demand.