Infamous banana art piece that originally sold for $120K is up for sale again

A piece of art that became infamous on social media after it sold for $120,000 is up for sale again. And this time, experts said it could get over $1 million.

The art piece, titled “Comedian,” features a real banana duct-taped to a wall created by Maurizio Cattelan. He's known for satirical pieces.

The “conceptual artwork” is replaced with every installation, so the winning bidder will receive a roll of duct tape, a banana, a certificate of authenticity and instructions on how to install it, according to auction house Sotheby’s.

The sale will take place on Nov. 20 at Sotheby’s New York.

Years ago, two editions of the art installation piece were sold to private collectors at the Art Basel Miami Beach Fair. A third piece was bought and then donated to the Guggenheim Museum in New York.