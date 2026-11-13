Taylor Swift makes CMA Awards comeback 13 years after last performance

A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll. Taylor Swift is set to perform at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.

The Country Music Association and ABC announced Friday that Swift will return to "country music's biggest night." This year marks the 60th CMA Awards.

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Swift is also nominated for single of the year for her song "I Knew It, I Knew You." Lainey Wilson hosts the CMA Awards next Wednesday night.

Swift's career has largely shifted from country to pop music. Her early country work earned her CMA awards for entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year, album of the year and music video of the year.

Although Swift has continued producing major hits, she has had fewer opportunities to win CMA Awards in recent years. Her last win came in 2017, when "Better Man" won song of the year. Before this year, her most recent nomination came in 2022 for video of the year for "I Bet You Think About Me."

Despite winning just once in the past decade, Swift has nine CMA Awards overall, tying Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs and Wilson.

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