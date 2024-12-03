Apple Music Replay 2024 has arrived. Here's how to find your listening report

The wait for Apple Music Replay 2024 is finally over and users can now access the personalized annual playlist and report that summarizes their listening habits over the past year.

What is Apple Music Replay?

Introduced in 2019, Replay — Apple's alternative to Spotify Wrapped — is also a yearly roundup that lets users see their top songs, albums, artists, genres, playlists and more of 2024.

According to the company, Replay is also localized in 39 languages for 169 countries across the globe where Apple Music is available.

And while it's fun to find out what you were listening to over the past year, it can be even more interesting to see what everyone else was loving too. That's why many users share their Apple Music Replay report on social media to compare listening habits with friends and family.

What's new in 2024?

Previously, Apple Music Replay allowed users to see if they made the list of top 100 listeners for a specific artist. But this year's report includes an expanded top listeners section that also has Top 500 or Top 1,000 lists for not only artists, but different genres too.

Additionally, users will be able to see the longest number of consecutive days in 2024 that they used Apple Music.

How can I access my Apple Music Replay?

Your personal look at what you streamed during 2024 should appear on the Apple Music app home screen on your Apple device. Or you can visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID to see more detailed insights into your listening habits.

For iPhone users, just make sure your device is updated with iOS 18.1 or later to access the Replay experience.

Most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2024 (Globally)



Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things" Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" Taylor Swift - "Cruel Summer"

Billie Eilish named Apple Music's top artist of 2024

The young singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was recognized as Apple Music's Artist of the Year. The "Bad Guy" and "Birds of a Feather" singer said she was honored to receive the recognition.

“Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry, and I am both honored and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist of the Year this many years into my career,” she told Apple Music.

In addition to her seven Grammy Awards nominations this year, Eilish also becomes the first artist to win the Appler Music Artist of the Year honors twice. She also won the platform's inaugural award in 2019, when she was just 17-years-old.