Spotify Wrapped: Here's when users can expect their annual listening report

It's that time of year again when Spotify users across the globe wait in anticipation for their Spotify Wrapped 2024 report that paints a personalized picture about what they listened to over the past year.

Spotify boasted that its 2023 Wrapped was its "biggest ever," in terms of audience reach and data analyzed. But what could be in store this year and when can people expect to see their yearly roundup appear on their account? Here's what we know so far.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped commemorates the past year by revealing your top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of 2024. But each year the streaming service has introduced new and fun twists.

For example, in 2019, Spotify Wrapped included a report on users' streaming trends over the previous 10 years. Then last year it even matched listeners to what Spotify called a "Sound Town" based on their own listening and artist affinities.

And while it's fun to find out what you were listening to over the past year, it can be even more interesting to see what everyone else was loving too. That's why many users share their Spotify Wrapped on social media to compare listening habits with friends and family.

When will my Spotify Wrapped report become available?

In past years, it's been released shortly after Thanksgiving, typically between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. So Spotify users should keep an eye on their account over the coming days to see if their Spotify Wrapped pops up.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

Your personal look at what you streamed during 2024 should appear on the home screen with the message "Your 2022 Wrapped is here" below your six most recent listens. However, Spotify reminded users that it's important they make sure their app is up-to-date or it may not pop up.

"An up-to-date app means you’re getting a fully optimized Wrapped experience," the company said in a statement. "When the time comes for the big reveal of your personalized 2024 listening trends, you want to be ready. You’ll also be able to easily share your unique finds or fun tidbits from your yearlong listening with friends on social media."

