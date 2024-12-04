Spotify Wrapped 2024: Here's what's new and how to find your listening report

The wait for Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally over and users are now able to access their annual report that paints a personalized picture about their listening habits over the past year.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Since 2016, Spotify Wrapped been giving users an annual listening report to commemorate the top songs, artists, podcasts and more that they listened to over the course of that year.

Spotify boasted that its 2023 Wrapped was its "biggest ever," in terms of audience reach and data analyzed. But this year, the audio and media streaming company said it introduced an all new experience "packed with immersive features."

And while it's fun to find out what you were listening to over the past year, it can be even more interesting to see what everyone else was loving too. That's why many users share their Spotify Wrapped report on social media to compare listening habits with friends and family.

What's new in 2024?

This year, Spotify unveiled a new feature called "Your Music Evolution," which collects data on users' listening habits throughout the year and then gives them up to three musical phases that uniquely defined them in 2024. It then creates a personalized playlist within the app that includes some familiar songs along with some new ones related to your musical phases.

Spotify has also introduced artificial intelligence in the Wrapped experience this year, including an AI-generate podcast about your 2024 listening habits, as well as new AI DJ and AI Playlist features that provide more commentary and information about your year of listening in review.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

Your personal look at what you streamed during 2024 should appear at the top of the home screen of your Spotify app. But the company reminded users to make sure their app is up-to-date or it may not pop up.

"An up-to-date app means you’re getting a fully optimized Wrapped experience," the company said in a statement. "... You’ll also be able to easily share your unique finds or fun tidbits from your yearlong listening with friends on social media."

Top artists of 2024 (Global)



Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny Drake Billie Eilish

Most-streamed songs of 2024 (Global)



Sabrina Carpenter — "Espresso" Benson Boone — "Beautiful Things" Billie Eilish — "Birds Of A Feather" FloyyMenor, Cris Mj — "Gata Only" Teddy Swims — "Lose Control"

Most-streamed albums of 2024 (Global)



Taylor Swift — "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" Billie Eilish — "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Sabrina Carpenter — "Short n' Sweet" Karol G — "Mañana Será Bonito" Ariana Grande — "eternal sunshine"

Top podcasts (Global)



Joe Rogan — "The Joe Rogan Experience" Alex Cooper — "Call Her Daddy" Dr. Andrew Huberman — "Huberman Lab" Theo Von — "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" Steven Bartlett — "The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett"

To see all of Spotify's top streaming lists of 2024, click here.

