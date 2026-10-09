Starbucks exploring possible acquisition of Chipotle, report says

The Financial Times reported that Starbucks has explored a potential acquisition of Chipotle in recent months.

It remains unclear whether Starbucks made a formal offer or how likely a deal is to materialize. Neither Starbucks nor Chipotle would comment on the report.

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Following the report, Chipotle shares rose about 7%, while Starbucks stock fell about 2%.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol previously led Chipotle before joining Starbucks in 2024.

Starbucks has about 41,000 locations, while Chipotle has nearly 4,200 locations.

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