Starbucks baristas forced to manually track hours worked after ransomware attack

A ransomware attack on a third-party company that Starbucks uses for its employees' schedules has forced the baristas to do things manually, the company said on Monday.

Starbucks said its baristas are working around the outage by keeping track of hours worked and formulating schedules manually. The company also said it is ensuring all of its employees will receive the correct pay for the hours worked despite the disruption.

RELATED STORY | Starbucks no longer charging extra for non-dairy milk substitutes in drinks

The ransomware attack did not impact customers directly, Starbucks said.

The company did not say which third-party software company it works with that was hacked.

RELATED STORY | Starbucks is scrapping its olive oil drinks less than a year after they debuted