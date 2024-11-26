Watch Now
BusinessCompany News

Actions

Starbucks baristas forced to manually track hours worked after ransomware attack

The ransomware attack did not impact customers directly, Starbucks said.
The ransomware attack did not impact customers directly, Starbucks said. (Scripps News)
A Starbucks sign hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop.
Posted

A ransomware attack on a third-party company that Starbucks uses for its employees' schedules has forced the baristas to do things manually, the company said on Monday.

Starbucks said its baristas are working around the outage by keeping track of hours worked and formulating schedules manually. The company also said it is ensuring all of its employees will receive the correct pay for the hours worked despite the disruption.

RELATED STORY | Starbucks no longer charging extra for non-dairy milk substitutes in drinks

The ransomware attack did not impact customers directly, Starbucks said.

The company did not say which third-party software company it works with that was hacked.

RELATED STORY | Starbucks is scrapping its olive oil drinks less than a year after they debuted

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Business
Main & Wall show promo

Where Main Street Meets Wall Street
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.

Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app