Starbucks will no longer charge extra for non-dairy substitutes in drinks

The change will take effect on Nov. 7, when the company launches its holiday menu.
Starbucks will stop charging extra for non-dairy milk in its drinks.

The move to not charge for milk substitutes will take effect on Nov. 7, when Starbucks launches its holiday menu.

Previously, customers received a charge when they requested almond, soy, coconut or oat milk in lieu of dairy milk. Now, nearly half of U.S. customers who pay to modify their drink at company-operated stores will notice a reduction in price of 10% or more, Starbucks said.

“Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks, we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks,” said Starbucks chairman and CEO Brian Niccol in a press release.

Starbucks said substituting non-dairy milk is the second most common customization from customers. The first is adding a shot of espresso to a beverage.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Niccol said. “This is just one of many changes we’ll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time.”

