Starbucks earnings drop yet again, amid declining sales

Coffee and fast food giant Starbucks reported another earnings drop in the fourth quarter, making it the third consecutive quarter the international brand has seen falling sales numbers.

The company reported a 6% decline in U.S. sales at stores in its latest earnings report.

So, what is the company's solution? Its CEO Brian Niccol told the Wall Street Journal there is a plan to "fundamentally change" the company's strategy and said the customers that are still buying coffee, food and other products at Starbucks should expect a dramatic overhaul of Starbuck's business, the outlet reported.

The company said prices will be reviewed, as well as marketing and amenities.

The company recently announced concerns over long-term access to certain varieties of coffee beans and said it bought coffee farms in Central America to "climate-proof" its business.