Coffee prices have gone up at least by 18% over the last five years as of August, as Scripps News reported.

After three years straight of La Niña weather pattern conditions and other extreme weather patterns, coffee production has been badly hurt.

Starbucks says it bought coffee farms in Central America because of climate change fears. The beverage and food corporation said it's trying own more farms to better 'climate-proof' its operations.

The countries where the global company has purchased coffee farms recently include in Costa Rica and Guatemala.

The company is supporting the testing of coffee varieties at different elevations in these locations, and in different soils, it says.