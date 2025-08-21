American company in Ukraine hit as Russia escalates attacks

Less than a week after President Donald Trump met separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an effort to end the war, Russia has continued its onslaught.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched more than 500 drone strikes and 40 missile strikes, focusing primarily on the western part of the country. In one town alone, 26 residential buildings and a kindergarten were hit.

Among the latest targets was an American electronics company near the border with Hungary.

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, said 600 night-shift workers were inside the building at the time of the strike. Six were injured. He said the attack should prompt a strong U.S. response.

“This is showing that Russia is not interested in peace. Russia is attacking American business, humiliating American business. We are calling on President Trump and the administration to support American business in Ukraine,” Hunder said.

Zelenskyy also condemned the attacks on social media, saying Putin is carrying on as if nothing has changed since their meetings with President Trump.

“A response to this is needed. There is still no signal from Moscow that they are truly ready to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump compared Ukraine’s position to a sports team with no ability to go on offense.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader’s country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President — ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!” Trump wrote.

He appeared to be referencing U.S. policy for most of Biden’s presidency, which allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons only within its own borders to intercept Russian missiles and drones, but not to strike inside Russia. That policy changed in the final weeks of Biden’s term — a move Trump at the time said was a mistake.

