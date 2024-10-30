Starbucks is scrapping its olive oil drinks less than a year after they debuted

Ciao, oleato! Starbucks has decided to scrap its olive oil coffee line less than a year after it debuted nationwide.

Starting next month, the company's two "oleato" drinks will be removed from menus across the U.S. and Canada. The beverages included an oat milk latte infused with extra virgin olive oil and an iced shaken espresso topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam that was infused with the extra virgin olive oil.

Oleato was meant to be an "innovative" line of drinks born from the Mediterranean ritual of taking a spoonful of olive oil a day.

Starbucks had previously described it as "a revelation in coffee, one that is luxurious and next-level."

Former CEO Howard Schultz was credited for having the drinks developed. But new CEO Brian Niccol wants to simplify the company's menu, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

The olive oil coffee drinks debuted in 2023 at select locations before being offered nationwide earlier this year. The beverages always had mixed reviews on social media, so it's hard to say whether or not they will be missed.