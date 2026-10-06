McDonald's bringing back Monopoly game with cash, cars and vacations

McDonald's Monopoly is returning, offering prizes ranging from free food to $1 million.

While not worth $1 million, some winners will receive a year's worth of free McDonald's, awarded through a $1,040 McDonald's gift card.

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Participants must use the McDonald's app to register, scan game pieces and redeem prizes. Other prizes include vacations, vehicles and up to $50,000 toward a home down payment or college debt.

The promotion begins Tuesday at participating locations and is scheduled to end Nov. 1.

"Monopoly at McDonald's is more than just a game. It's about childhood memories, family moments and surprises that make our day," said Alyssa Buetikofer, senior vice president and chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald's USA. "This year, we're giving fans even more reasons to play with bigger prizes, more rewards and a simpler digital game experience that includes the classic peel."

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